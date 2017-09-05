[Watch] Iheanacho Leads As Super Eagles Players Celebrate Inside Aircraft After Cameroon Game

By Kayode Ogundare:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria picked a valuable 1-1 draw against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Monday evening’s 2018 World Cup qualifying game at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

Moses Simon opened scoring in the 30th minute before Vincent Aboubakar equalised from the spot in the 75th minute after referee Bakary Gassama adjudged Nigerian goalkeeper to have pulled him down.

Enjoy this video.@67Kelechi leads a celebration party after Monday's game in Yaoundé.#SoarSuperEagles. pic.twitter.com/hZT3jTKFz2 — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 5, 2017

On the chartered flight back home after the game, the players let down their air and sang songs of praises, according to a video released on Twitter by the Super Eagles official handle.

Nigeria now have 10 points from four games and are just a point away from reaching the World Cup. Zambia and Algeria are billed to play later on Tuesday in Blida, Algeria.