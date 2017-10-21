Watford manager Marco Silva has stated that his side did not deserve to lose to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

Watford were heading for an unlikely win after Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra cancelled out Pedro Rodriguez opener.

But a brace from substitute Michy Batshuayi and Cesar Azpilicuerta, secured the 3-2 win for Chelsea.

“It is a really unfair result. It didn’t reflect the match and what we saw on the pitch,” Silva said in his post-match reaction.

“Our team came here and controlled most of the match. We didn’t create many chances in the first half, it is true, but we controlled the game and Chelsea started to play on the counter attack.

“We played our game and in the second half for 40 minutes there was one team playing on the pitch. After 2-1 we had clear chances to finish the match.

“I’m proud of how we played, but of course I’m really frustrated. It showed our way and we need to continue in this way.”

Read Also: Conte Hails Chelsea’s Spirit, Commitment In Win

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.