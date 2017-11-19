Watford Ensure Moyes’ First Game As West Ham Boss Ends In Defeat

Watford claimed their fifth win of the English Premier League season by defeating West Ham, with David Moyes in charge for the first time, 2-0 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Nigerian forward Isaac Success was not involved for Watford as he is nursing a knee injury. He has not played a single minute of Premier League football this season while the last time he was on the bench was against Swansea on 23 September.

An 11th minute strike from Will Hughes in the first half and another from Richarlison de Andrade helped the Hornets to end their losing streak of three straight games.

Watford moved into eighth in the EPL table with the win while West Ham remained in the relegation following their seventh defeat of the season.

West Ham started slowly and were contended aiming long thrust ball to Andy Carroll.

West Ham fell behind after failing to deal with a cross into the box. Andy Gray had the first attempt, but he scuffed his effort. Fortunately for the Watford, the ball fells straight to Hughes, who finished off with a left-footed strike into the net.

In the 60th minute, Brazilian Richarlison fired in a thunderous strike for his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

Watford next face Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday while West Ham host Leicester City at the Olympic Stadium.

