WBC Champion Wilder Wants ‘Ultimate Fight’ With Joshua

World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has stated that his ultimate goal is to fight International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) title holder Nigerian-born Anthony Joshua.

Joshua will face Cameroonian-born French boxer Carlos Takam at the Cardiff Principality Stadium in Wales on Saturday night.

Wilder, 32, will defend his WBC title against Bermane Stiverne on 4 November.

According to BBC Sport, Alabama-born Wilder believes Joshua, 27, should be ready for the unification bout after beating Wladimir Klitschko.

“He has already fought a guy that got way more experience than I. The ultimate goal is to get Joshua,” Wilder said.

“I don’t see what’s the difference between me and any other guy.”

Wilder went on to state that his rivals are avoiding him and says his frustrations have led to him thinking he may be “better off not being in the sport”.

“I don’t understand this sport when it comes to me,” added Wilder. “I just want to prove to the world I am the best. That’s all I want to do.”

