WBO Champion Parker: Deal To Fight Joshua Almost Done

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) heavyweight champion, New Zealand’s Joseph Parker, has revealed that a deal to fight Anthony Joshua is ‘very close’.

Joshua has been the target of most heavyweight champions, most especially World Boxing Council (WBC) Deontay Wilder who has continued to call out the Nigerian-born British heavyweight champion for a fight.

Joshua defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles after stopping Cameroonian-born French boxer Carlos Takam in round 10 via technical knockout on October 28 in Cardiff, Wales.

But Parker believes he is the best heavyweight in the world and is ready to come to Britain in 2018 to prove it by knocking out Joshua.

“I’ve wanted to fight him for a long time now and to find out who the best in the world is, we should fight each to unify the belts,” the New Zealander said, speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT.

“We are very close [to agreeing the fight]. From their side, they are very interested. From our side, we are in it 100 per cent.

“It is about making the deal now so everyone is happy. He is a great fighter, I believe am a great fighter, so let’s get it on and see who the best is.

“At the moment the UK is booming with the heavyweights, so it will be good to go there. I loved the experience of fighting there before [against Hughie Fury].”

Parker who has won all 24 of his fights as a professional and has yet to be knocked down in his career, also stated that he has his sights on Wilder, and insists it will be the same outcome whoever he faces in the ring next.

“If the Joshua deal doesn’t work out and Wilder throws in a good deal, we would love to be there and fight in America,” he said.

“Joshua and Wilder are great champions, I respect them as fighters and what they have done in the sport, and the power they present, but I back myself.

“I believe if I go to America or to Britain, I will beat them both and knock them out.”

