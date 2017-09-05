W/Cup Qualifier: Eagles 2019 AFCON Foes South Africa Lose At Home To Cape Verde

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group E opponents South Africa lost 2-1 at home to Cape Verde in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

South Africa also lost the first leg 2-1 away on Friday, September 1st.

The 1996 AFCON winners stunned the Super Eagles 2-0 on matchday one of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers in Uyo on June 10 2017go.

A brace from Garry Rodriguez in the 52nd and 67th minute, put Cape Verde 2-0 up before Andile Jali pulled a goal back late in the 89th minute to end the game 2-1.

The defeat means South Africa are bottom in Group D on four points while Cape Verde are temporarily second on six points.

The group’s other teams Senegal and Burkina Faso were in halftime in Ouagadougou and were playing 1-1 as at the time of filing in this report.