W/Cup Qualifiers: Ghana’s Hat Trick Hero Partey Is CAF Matchday-4 MVP

Black Stars of Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been voted the best player of matchday-four of the 2018 World Cup African qualifiers.

Confederation of Africa’s Football (CAF) made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Partey was selected for his hat-trick heroics in Ghana’s 5-1 second leg away win against Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

The win was Ghana’s first in Group B which took them to five points and third behind leaders Egypt (nine points) and Uganda (seven points).

The 24-year-old was also included in CAF’s World Cup qualifiers matchday-3 Best Eleven also released on Wednesday.

Ghana’s next qualifier is on matchday five against Uganda in Kampala on October 7.

