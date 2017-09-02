W/Cup Qualifiers: Spain Thrash Italy, inch Closer to Russia 2018; Wales, Serbia Win; Israel Lose

0

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Spain took a step closer to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with an impressive 3-0 win over Group G rivals Italy at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The two sides were the only unbeaten in the group,  both settling the first leg of the tie on a 1-1 draw in Turin.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco scored a brace for the Spaniards while Alvaro Morata added the third.

Isco’s 13th minute freekick dipped over the  Italian wall and sailed into the left of the goal with Gianluigi Buffon standing no chance of stopping the ball.

Spain’s dominance continued and Isco doubled the lead  in the 40th minute when he curled in the ball to the bottom right corner beyond Buffon after receiving a pass from Andres Iniesta.

Chelsea striker Morata came off the bench and completed the rout in the 77th minute of the game.

The victory sees Spain move three points clear of Italy win three matches to go in the race. They face Liechtenstein on Tuesday.

In other World Cup qualifiers across Europe on Saturday, Georgia and Republic of Ireland played out a 1-1 draw in Group D,  Serbia defeated Moldova 3-0 in Group G,  Albania won 2-0 against Liechtenstein in the other Group G game.

Finland and Wales were victors over Iceland and Austria respectively with slim 1-0 wins in Groups I and D, while Macedonia shocked Israel 1-0 away in Group G.

