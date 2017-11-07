We Can Save West Ham, David Moyes Speaks After Confirmation As Hammers’ New manager

David Moyes has spoken of his resolve to save the floudering fortunes of West Ham moments after he was confirmed as the new manager of the club on Tuesday morning.

In his unveiling video on West Ham’s Twitter account, Moyes said: ‘I’m really looking forward to meeting the supporters, being in the stadium with them.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing them getting right behind the team and my team also. We need the support, we need everyone with us.

‘It’s a big job we have in hand now but I’m sure with everybody together we can get the right results between now and the end of the season.’

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

Moyes replaces Slaven Bilic, who oversaw a difficult start to the season. The Croatian could only manage two wins from 11 Premier League matches and left on Monday with the club in the relegation zone.

The Scot’s task is to establish the Hammers in mid-table. He is expected to appoint former England international Stuart Pearce as part of his coaching staff.

Alan Irvine and Chris Woods, who is already at the London Stadium as a goalkeeping coach, will also be part of the 54-year-old’s team.

Hammers Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: ‘I would like to welcome David to West Ham United.

‘This is a unique position for David Gold and myself – it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.

‘We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club.

‘He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

‘He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.’

The former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss has been handed a two-and-a-half year deal by the east London club, although it is understood there is a break clause for the end of the season.

