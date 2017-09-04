Wenger Admits Almost Quitting Arsenal; Mbappe Hints At Reasons For Shunning The Gunners

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted he considered quitting the club “for personal reasons” this summer before signing a two-year contract extension in the face of severe criticisms coming his way.

Wenger was under pressure following Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 21-years.

“Yes, I hesitated to extend (contract) for personal reasons,” Wenger told French television station, Telefoot.‎

“I’ve been at Arsenal for 20 years, and I’m wondering if I should continue to lead the club. We went quite badly during the season.”

Meanwhile PSG loanee striker from AS Monaco, Kylian Mbappe, has revealed why he turned down a move to Arsenal and other clubs that showed interest in him.

“Great players make history in their own country,” Mbappe told Telefoot.

“If I had left France after six months I would have left as an eternal hope.

“When you come to Paris you are at a club that has the ambition to be the best in the world, you have come to a club that wants to play in all the competitions.

“I’m going to give everything I have got to make history with PSG.

Mbappe who reportedly has his roots in Cameroon hinted that the signing of Neymar from Barcelona played a part in his move to the club.

“Playing with Neymar is something extraordinary. PSG already interested me, but having Neymar is an additional boost.”