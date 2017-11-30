Wenger: Arsenal Beat ‘Good Fighters’ Huddersfield ‎With ‘Freedom, Technical Play’

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger believes that Gunners’ ‘more freedom and technical quality’ showing enabled them to overcome the resistance of hard-fighting Huddersfield to win 5-0 after an edgy start in Wednesday’s English Premier League clash at the Emirates, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The win saw Arsenal extend their unbeaten run at the Emirates to 12 games.

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal a brilliant start to the game when he found the back of the net with his first strike in the third minute after Aaron Ramsey’s back heel pass played him through on goal.

With the game at 1-0 after the break Huddersfield Town missed a glorious chance to restore parity when Petr Cech pushed Steve Mounie’s shot onto the bar not long after the restart.

But the Gunners responded to that scoring three goals in four minutes to end Huddersfield’s hopes of a comeback.

Olivier Giroud who was subbed on for Lacazette at the start of the second half doubled the Gunners’ lead in the 68th minute, scoring from Mesut Ozil assist.. Alexis Sanchez also utilised another Ozil assist well and netted the third in the 69th minute. Ozil capped his sterling showing with the fourth goal in the 72nd minute, then Giroud grabbed his second of the game in the 87th minute to complete the routing of Huddersfield.

“We started well but then we lost our focus and our passing and allowed them to come back into the game,” Wenger said during his post match interview.

“Then we got the second goal and suddenly everyone played with more freedom and more technical quality – then Mesut Ozil showed what he can do.

“The last 20 minutes became comfortable, but I would say Huddersfield did fight very well.

“In the second half, I felt at some stages it could have been 1-1, but when we scored the second goal the game changed completely. We played very well, with freedom. We played a bit on the edge before that.”

Wenger also explained why he sent on Oliver Giroud on at the start of the second half for Alexandre Lacazette..

“It is an injury, it looked like a groin injury so he (Lacazette) might be out for a while.”

Arsenal are currently on fourth position in the Premier League table will host Manchester United on Saturday at the Emirates.

