Wenger: Arsenal Will Bid For Lemar Again; Mbappe Can Be Next Pele

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Arsenal bid €100million for Thomas Lemar and revealed that the Gunners renew their interest in the Monaco star when the transfer window reopens in January.

Wenger had confirmed on Thursday that they had come close to a deal which would have sen Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester City.

“€100m for Lemar? Yes it is all true,” Wenger told French television station Telefoot on Sunday.

“I wanted him. He decided to stay at Monaco. We will come back for him.”

Wenger also pursued lemar’s former teammate Kylian Mbappe during the window. The striker moved to PSG on loan instead.

“I wanted him too but €180m is too much for us.

“He could become the next Pele. He has no limits. He’s only 18 and is going to be stronger. He has a balanced game for a striker, he scores and gives the chance to score to his team-mates. It’s the quality of great players.”

Arsenal sold Kieran Gibbs, Gabriel Paulista, Wojciech Szcesny in the transfer window and allowed Lucas Perez, Joel Campbell and Kelechi Nwakali to go out on loans.