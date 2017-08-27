Wenger Bemoans Arsenal’s ‘Disastrous’ Display In Liverpool Rout

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that his side were outclassed in every department in Sunday’s 4-0 drubbing away to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Wenger watched from the bench as goals from Roberto Firimino, Saido Mane, Mohammed Salah and Daniel Sturridge for Liverpool handed his team a second successive defeat.

“The result is a consequence of the performance. It was not good enough, we were beaten everywhere physically and in the end we made it easier for them, we made unneeded mistakes,” Wenger told Sky Sports after the game.

“Mentally it was difficult. A very disappointing performance, it was disastrous. But it is not good to become too emotional after the game.

“There are some reasons behind it that we have to analyse but the players now go on an international break. We have done recently well in the big games. That is why today is even more disappointing.”

Wenger also apologised to the club’s fans and them to believe in the team.

“The consequences are that the confidence drops, we need everyone to keep belief and focus,” he added.

“If some people feel as if I am the problem then I am sorry that I am the problem but we want our fans to be with us even in a losing performance like that. The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better performance.”