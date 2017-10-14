Wenger Blasts Referee For ‘Scandalous’ Penalty Awarded To Watford

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has slammed referee Neil Swarbrick for awarding a ‘scandalous’ penalty in the Gunners’ 2-1 Premier League defeat away to Watford on Saturday.

Swarbrick penalised Hector Bellerin for a foul on Richarlison in the 71st minute of the encounter and substitute Troy Deeney scored from the spot.

“We panicked a little a bit in the last second,” Wenger said in his post-match interview. “You can talk and talk. They scored. It (the penalty) was scandalous decision and there is little we can do about it.”

“We could have won the game despite no Sanchez or Ramsey and I would say yes.”

Wenger refused to divulge whether Alexis Sanchez will return for Arsenal’s Europa League clash on Thursday.

A late winner from Tom Cleverley sealed a fourth win for Watford in the English Premier League after Deeney had leveled scores following Per Metersacker’s opener in the 39th minute.

