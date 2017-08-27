Wenger Eager To Pair Lacazette, Sanchez Against Liverpool

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is looking forward to pairing new signing Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez as the Gunners face Liverpool in a Premier League clash at Anfield this evening.

“Their cooperation looks promising,” Wenger told journalists.

“The two are good goalscorers, the two are good finishers, the two are good passers, the two have good assists – that means they can find each other. All the ingredients are there.

“The team needs to adapt to him (Lacazette). You think sometimes: ‘Where is he?’ But when you look and watch the game again, you see he made a good pass here or his team-mates haven’t found him.

“You have many types of strikers and he is the one who is more of a combination player than a finisher. He is a player who when you look at his numbers, his assist numbers are good as well. He is not an absolutely obsessed, selfish striker. The quantity of his finishing compared to the rest of Europe is a bit below. But the quality of his finishing is top. He is a guy who doesn’t shoot a lot, but when he shoots he finishes.”

Lacazette, who joined Arsenal from Lyon for £52.7m this summer, has scored one league goal while wantaway Sanchez is yet to play for Arsenal this season.