Wenger To Escape FA Sanction Over Sterling Diving Claims

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will not face disciplinary action from the Football Association over his claims Raheem Sterling ‘dives well’ following Manchester City’s 3-1 Premier League victory on Sunday.

Sterling was adjudged to have been fouled by Nacho Monreal early in the second half of the match at the Etihad Stadium, with Sergio Aguero converting the resultant penalty kick to put the home side 2-0 ahead.

And in his post-match interview with BBC’s Match of the Day, Wenger questioned the decision, and was also upset that the assistant referee did not flag David Silva offside in the build-up to City’s decisive third goal from Gabriel Jesus.

“I believe it was no penalty. It was a provoked penalty by Sterling. We know that he dives well – he does that very well.’

Wenger also added: ‘You can accept it if City win in a normal way, they are a good side, but the way it happened is unacceptable.”

But according to Daily Mail, it is however understood the Arsenal manager has been viewed to have not overstepped the mark – although only just.

The defeat to City left Arsenal in sixth position on 19 points and 12 points behind the Manchester club who remain unbeaten after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will host North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates after the international break.

Spurs currently sit third on 23 points, four points ahead of the Gunners.

