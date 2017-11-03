Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley’s Sean Dyche are the four managers shortlisted for the Barclays Manager for October.

The shortlist was announced on the Premier League’s verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Also six players are in the running for the EA Sports Player of the Month Award for October.

Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane, Nacho Monreal of Arsenal and Wilfred Zaha of Crystal Palace are all up for the award as well as Brighton and Hove Albion’s Glenn Murray and goalkeeper Nick Pope of Burnley.

Fans are expected to vote for the Manager and Player for the month of October.

The winners will be announced next Friday, November.

