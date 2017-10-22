Wenger Hails Arsenal’s Excellent ‎Passing, Movement In Comeback Win At Everton

Arsene Wenger has praised Arsenal’s all round display coming from a goal down to beat Everton 5-2 on Sunday at Goodison Park, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

“We should have been 2-0 or 3-0 up, but we were 1-0 down. We didn’t panic and maintained our focus. Once we equalised, it was all us for the rest of the game,” Wenger told BBC Sport.

“I was [concerned] because recently we’ve been punished for every mistake we make away from home. But I knew there was a long time to go.

“Our away performances this season have not been rewarded.”

“After Wayne Rooney’s goal, I thought 17 years later we are here again. That was a test for us, we should have been 2-0 or 3-0 up at that stage. It was about how we responded to that – could we keep calm? We did that in a convincing way. Our passing and movement was excellent.”

Wenger who celebrated his 68th birthday also reserved special praise for Mesut Ozil on his brilliant performance.

Ozil doubled his side’s lead in the 53rd minute after Nacho Monreal had drew Arsenal level in the five minutes before half time.

“It’s very difficult to single out any performances as everyone played very well. It was important to get our first win away from home.”

“The difference is that he has worked extremely hard physically. When he’s in that shape physically, nobody can question his class or the quality of his game.”

“I would say yes. I told him after the game that a fit Ozil is completely different. If you’re not 100% at your best, no matter how good you are, you are at a handicap.”

