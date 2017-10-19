Arsene Wenger says every one of his players deserves praise following their 1-0 away win against 10-man Red Star Belgrade in Group H of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

An overhead kick by Olivier Giroud with five minutes left, secured Arsenal’s third straight win and maintains their leadership in the group on nine points.

Ten minutes to the end of the game, Milan Rodic was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the game.

Arsenal missed key players as the likes of Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Iwobi were not in the team that faced Red Star.

Speaking after the game, Wenger said: “Overall I think it was a good team performance. We played against a good side in a fantastic atmosphere. We are focused and motivated.

“Everyone deserves credit tonight. We always expect to win the games but tonight a point would not have been a bad result because we had six points but we continued to attack and our offensive three made the difference.”

Wenger went on to hail Giroud for his brilliant goal while also reserving praise for Petr Cech for his contribution.

He added:”I had a good angle on the goal. It was a great combination and he finished it well. Petr Cech kept us in the game.”

