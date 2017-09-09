Wenger Hails Arsenal’s ‘Serious Performance’ Vs Bournemouth, Backs Sanchez To Impress

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has hailed his players for a flawless performance in their 3-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Emirates in Saturday.

After losing back to back games to Stoke City and Liverpool, Arsenal made their intentions known early in the game as Danny Welbeck opened scoring.

Record signing Alexandre Lacazette doubled their lead before Welbeck added the third goal for Arsenal’s second win of the season.

“It was a serious performance, we played well all over the pitch,” Wenger said in his post-match analysis.

Wenger expressed confidence that star forward Alexis Sanchez who was brought on in the second half and went close a few occasions in the game, will definitely win back the confidence of the Arsenal fans.

“Alexis Sanchez will win the fans back, and win them back very quickly.”

And ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League game on Thursday, Wenger said he will give it all the seriousness it deserves.

He said:”We want to do well in Europe and we will put out a team that can win the game on Thursday.”