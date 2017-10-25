Wenger Happy Arsenal Signed Rejected Jewel At Chelsea, Nketiah

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he is surprised Chelsea allowed Arsenal’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round hero Eddie Nketiah leave the Stamford Bridge.

Nketiah, 18, came off the bench against Norwich City with Arsenal 1-0 down, and scored just 15 seconds later with his very first touch, before heading in the winner in extra time.

Nketiah actually started his career with Chelsea, but was released in 2015 over concerns he was too lightweight before he moved to North London to join Arsenal.

Speaking on the turn of event, Wenger however said he was not surprised with the rate in which young players change clubs.

“I don’t know why Chelsea decided to let him go,” Wenger told Sky Sports. “You see that more and more these days. Young people going from one club to another.s‎

“I felt I was happy for him and the team. We lacked ideas and clear-cut chances. I was impressed by Norwich in defence.

“I know that he can score goals and that he has character. He is not afraid. He can give and go, and once a player has that in his game, they have a chance.

“He has the flair to score, you have to be in the box and he has that. It’s not a quality you can teach at that age. I liked as well the header he scored. He’s not tall, but he got very high. It shows his determination, and shows the guys who want it.”

