Wenger Happy With Arsenal Win, Says Ref ‘100% Right’ On Penalty

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is delighted to see his side back in the Premier League top four after their hard fought 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Wenger was delighted as his side defeated Burnley for a third consecutive time courtesy of a 90th minute winner.

Alexis Sanchez converted a stoppage time penalty for Arsenal, the win moving them up to fourth in the Premier League table with 25 points from 13 games ahead of north London rivals Tottenham, who drew 1-1 against West Brom on Saturday.

“In the first half we didn’t find our game, they stopped us from playing very well. In the second half it was a question of the final ball and patience, not making a mistake at the back. We changed a bit of shape (at half time), I felt we had to give more,” Wenger said during his post-match interview.

“It’s early, it changes from one week to another, we wanted to win away from home and we did it. Let’s focus on the next one.”

On the 90th minute penalty awarded by Lee Mason after Aaron Ramsey was pushed by James Tarkowski, Wenger said: “From outside it looked 100%. I don’t know why he pushed him in the back. I would like to see it again.”

The Frenchman also reserved praise for Burnley who defended very well but were unlucky to lose.

“They have 22 points and when you play against them you know why. They conceded only two goals at home since the start of the season. They defend extremely well, they are very dangerous on the direct game.”

