Wenger Hints Iwobi Could Be Fit For Arsenal Vs Brighton, Nigeria Vs Zambia

By James Agberebi:

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi could be in action against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Iwobi missed Arsenal’s Europa League away game against Bate Borisov of Belarus due to a muscle strain.

The injury also put a doubt on his availability for the Super Eagles crucial FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia on October 7 in Uyo.

But speaking on arsenal.com, Wenger who also gave report on the availability of other players, revealed that the 21-year-old could be back in action for the visit of Brighton.

“Mesut Ozil will not be available for Sunday. Very short-term,” Wenger told arsenal.com.

“He is not far, but he is not enough for Sunday.

“Alex Iwobi might be available for Sunday, of course Coquelin and Welbeck are not available.

“We have a doubt about Laurent Koscielny unfortunately and he will have a test tomorrow. It’s an achilles problem, it’s ongoing. I think everybody else should be available.

“Sead Kolasinac had some problems, but he is available. That’s basically it.”

Iwobi will be expected to join up with the Super Eagles squad for the Zambia clash if he is fit enough for Sunday’s Arsenal game.

Iwobi scored one of the goals as Nigeria defeated Zambia in the reverse fixture in Ndola in 2016.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.