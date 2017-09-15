Wenger Insists Sanchez Still Searching For Best Form Despite Brilliant Goal Against Cologne

Despite scoring an eye-catching brilliant goal against Cologne in Thursday night’s Europa League game, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said want-away star Alexis Sanchez is still yet to recapture his best form after an interrupted start to the season.

The Chilean produced a moment of brilliance to put Arsenal ahead and guide them to a 3-1 Group H win over the visiting Cologne after kick-off was delayed by an hour due to crowd congestion at the Emirates Stadium.

The soon-to-be free agent – who missed the start of the campaign through injury – has cut a frustrated figure this season, having seen his reported move to Premier League rivals Manchester City fall through before the transfer window closed but he issued a reminder of his undoubted quality in London.

“”I think Sanchez is still running after his best form. He is a fantastic football player but physically he has just come back. But he has it in his locker to do something special, which he did.”

Wenger also believed that his side controlled the game well despite going down to a freak goal minutes into the game. Jhon Cordoba’s stunning 40-yard strike in the ninth minute beat David Ospina for the opener.

“We had a slow start and there was accidental goal. After that, it was important not to concede and panic and put more pace into our game. From then. we controlled the game and won convincingly in the end,” Wenger told BT Sport.

“We want to do well in all the best competitions and I had an experienced team today, even though I made nine changes. They are all top-class players. There is no hierarchy in the squad.”