Wenger: Iwobi Now A Better Finisher, But Must Improve Defensively

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi to improve the defensive side of his game even after the Nigerian has progressed as a finisher.

Iwobi has enjoyed a strong start to the new season, especially for the Super Eagles, scoring the goal that sent Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in a 1-0 win against Zambia back in October.

Then last week Iwobi scored twice in a 4-2 comeback win against Argentina.

And in the Premier League, his only goal was in a 2-0 win against Brighton, bringing his tally so far this season in all competitions to four.

Following his impressive performances so far, Wenger who hailed the 21-year-old’s ‘unbelievable’ progress, however says the young attacker still has a fair way to go before becoming the complete article.

“I think Alex is a player who grows regularly,” Wenger told Football.London.

“This season, for the first time he’s adding what we want from him – goals – to his qualities, which are exceptional.

“Overall I think he has a good attitude and now he becomes efficient in front of goal as well. This kind of experiences like the one against Argentina will help him even more to grow.

“Before he rushed his finishing but his finishes against Argentina showed composed finishing of a guy who knows what he’s doing, and with his left foot as well.

“He’s worked a lot on his finishing and he’s improved a lot. Compared to one year ago, the difference in unbelievable.

“There’s still much to come from him. I want him to become a better defender as well. You want him to make better quality receptions in the final third, better runs.

“That will come because he’s a boy who loves football, who is passionate about the game and he has a very good attitude and analysis about his own game.”

Wenger added:”He’s just enthusiastic to play and enthusiastic to be involved. He’s a pleasure to work with.

“For him the target is to keep the same attitude and the same desire to improve, he’ll move forward very quickly.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.