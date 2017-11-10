Wenger: Why Iwobi Opted To Play For Nigeria, Not England

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed why Alex Iwobi opted to play for Nigeria and not England, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigeria international who is presently with the team in Constantine ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria has established himself in the Super Eagles and scored the vital goal that secured a place for the country at the Russia 2018 against Zambia.

The former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha’s nephew was born to a Nigerian father but grew up in England before the Nigeria Football Federation invited him to play for the country.

“He had the potential to play for England and for Nigeria,” Wenger told Arsenal Player. “Today he looks very happy with Nigeria. When I speak to him, he’s had very positive experiences.

“He brings his quality to Nigeria – he’s absolutely a creative player going forward. He’s very strong in small spaces and he’s starting to score goals as well.

“For a while it was open between England and Nigeria, and England didn’t really push for Alex during that period. Nigeria were more willing to have him. I’ve seen many times those sons of parents from Nigeria want to go back to their parents’ country.”

