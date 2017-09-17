Wenger: Luiz Used ‘Excessive Force’ On Kolasinac, Ref Was Right

Arsene Wenger Sunday evening gave his opinion on the red card incident involving defender David Luiz and insisted the Chelsea defender used “excessive force” in tackling Saed Kolasinac in the closing moments of the London which ended goaless at Stamford Bridge, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Blues centre-back was sent off by referee Michael Oliver in the 87th minute of an intense clash at Stamford Bridge for the lunge at Kolasinac.

“It was excessive force, yes,” Wenger said at his post match reaction.

“I think even Luiz will accept he went on too strong.

“It was about mentality and a response from our last away game. We could have won it. It was an intense game.”

The Frenchman added: “The battle was total. We are not in a transfer period and on the day we played Liverpool that affected us. We are all human beings.

“If you play 55 games a season you can have a bad performance.

“But we were focused and determined. We tried to play when we had the ball and we were close to winning the game. With a bit more freedom we would have won the game.”

Arsene Wenger also confirmed that Danny Welbeck sustained a groin injury during the game.

The Gunners’ next game is the EFL Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday night.

“Danny Welbeck has a groin problem. I don’t know how serious it is. It looks like a groin problem, not an easy one.”