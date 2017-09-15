Wenger On Ozil, Ramsey, Wilshere Ahead Of Chelsea Vs Arsenal

Arsene Wenger on Friday hinted at the availability of Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after both players were rested for the Europa League fixture against Cologne on Thursday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Gunners defeated Cologne 3-1 in their first Group H match of the Europa League on Thursday night with the Frenchman resting a number of key players.

“We have to see about Ozil and Ramsey. I think they should be alright. All the others could have played against Cologne,” Wenger said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

On the introduction of long-term injury absentee Jack Wilshere in the second half of the game against Cologne, Wenger said: “Yes, it is good for him. You will see that it will give him more confidence and you could see that he still needs competition, Jack.”

Wenger assured that his players should recover and be fresh for their Sunday clash after Thursday’s European game.

“Yes, I believe in three days we can recover. Overall, that should not be a problem.”