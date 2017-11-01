Wenger Rules Injured Kolasinac Out Of Arsenal’s Europa Clash Vs Red Star, May Face Man City

By James Agberebi: Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that defender Sead Kolasinac could defy injury concern to face Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kolasinac who has been in fine form since signing for Arsenal from Bundesliga side Schalke back in the summer, scored a goal and provided an assist in the Gunners’ 2-1 win against Swansea last weekend.

But he limped off after picking up a knock with fans worried he could be facing a lengthy lay-off.

But Wenger has allayed fears over the Bosnian, saying the injury was not as bad as first feared.

“Today he was much better, he will have a test at the end of the week,” Wenger said during his Wednesday’s press conference ahead of their Europa League matchday-four clash against Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates on Thursday.

“He’s not ruled out of Sunday yet, but he won’t play tomorrow.

“It’s not as bad as it could have been.”

Wenger also gave injury updates on David Ospina, Calum Chambers and Shkrodan Mustafi.

“Ospina will be ok tomorrow. Calum Chambers is back in training. Mustafi after the break,” he added.

And on whether the duo of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will be available for Thursday’s game, Wenger said no chance.

“No temptation to play them. We have Walcott, Welbeck, Giroud. We have competition, they all want competition.

“All are in competitive shape and that should be an advantage for the rest of the season.”

