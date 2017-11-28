Wenger: Sanchez, Ozil Not Leaving Arsenal; Iwobi Doubtful For Huddersfield Clash

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will not leave the club in January while revealing that Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is a huge doubt ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town at the Emirates.

Iwobi was in from the start for Arsenal in their hard-fought 1-0 away win against Burnley on Sunday before he was replaced by Jack Wilshire on the 67 minutes, while Sanchez and Ozil have been linked with January exits.

When asked during his press conference on Tuesday if his gut feeling is Sanchez and Ozil will stay, Wenger replied: “Yes, of course.”

Both Sanchez and Ozil are free to negotiate with new clubs in January as their Arsenal contracts expire in June.

Chile forward Sanchez, 28, joined Arsenal in 2014 from Barcelona, and has scored 56 goals in 113 appearances.

Germany midfielder Ozil, 29, has had 45 assists since his debut in September 2013, more than any other Premier League player.

Wenger added: “As long as they are here, they give their best for the club.

“In my head, they stay until the end of the season. Unless something unbelievable happens I don’t see that changing.”

Asked if they will remain beyond the end of the 2017-18 campaign, he added: “I am not the only one to decide that. They have to decide that as well.”

Also speaking ahead of Wednesday’s clash against newly promoted Huddersfield Town, Wenger said: “Iwobi got a dead leg, we are not sure he will be available. Cazorla of course is still out.

“The most important game is tomorrow night, no matter what happens after. We have a good chance to take three points at home, that’s all that matters.

“It’s a massive game. I watched them against City, they didn’t deserve to lose. These team comes from hell, they play 46 games to come out of the Championship. They have a fighting spirit that makes them dangerous to every team.”

