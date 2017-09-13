Wenger Targets Europa League Trophy; Rests Ozil, Ramsey Vs Cologne

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stated that he is in this season’s UEFA Europa League to win it.

Arsenal failed to finish in the top four of the English Premier League last season hence missing out on a place in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal will compete in the Europa League where they are in Group H with FC Cologne, Bate Borisov and Red Star Belgrade.

The last time Arsenal played in the Europa League was in the 1999/2000 season under Wenger when they went all the way to the final before losing 4-1 on penalties to 10-man Galatasaray.

Ahead of Arsenal’s matchday one home game against Cologne on Thursday, Wenger stated that the Europa League is one of the competitions in his target list.

“We were one point short (of the Champions League),” Wenger said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday. “Overall I am humble enough to try and win every single competition.”

Wenger revealed that two key players will be rested for the game against Cologne, while disclosing that Francis Coquelin who went off injured in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Bournemouth at the weekend, will be sidelined for close to a month.

The Frenchman added: “On injury front, we have no big problem. Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are rested. But overall it is not too bad. Coquelin is out for three weeks.

On whether long time absentee Jack Wilshere will play against Cologne, Wenger said he is yet to decide.

“In training he (Wilshere) is getting stronger, that’s what we want. He was injured so was a bit behind, but now he is getting better. Every game is an opportunity for him. Will he start? I give out my team tomorrow,” Wenger added.

And on the sacking of Frank De Boer by Crystal Palace, Wenger said: “I’m not happy De Boer has been sacked, I rate him highly. Unfortunately it comes quicker and quicker.”