Wenger Tasks Iwobi To Reproduce Nigeria Scoring Form As Arsenal Face Tottenham

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Alex Iwobi’s performance for Nigeria in their 4-2 win against Argentina in Tuesday’s friendly will help him improve the goal scoring part of his game.

Iwobi was impressive for Nigeria as he bagged a brace in the comeback win against the South Americans.

The 21-year-old has scored just one goal in five Premier League games this season which was in a 2-0 home win against Brighton and Hove Albion on October 1st.

Wenger says that Iwobi needs to improve his scoring ability for the Gunners.

“What we want from him is to add goals to his game, and these kind of experiences (playing and scoring for Nigeria) will help him be confident to score,” Wenger said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Commenting on the derby against Spurs, Wenger says he cannot wait for the game to start.

He states: “It’s one of the fixtures I look forward to. We want to win.

“In the table we need to make some ground up on the top teams. At home we have been strong.”

Wenger dismisses talks about Arsenal being the underdogs going into this weekend’s derby.

“No. Not at all,” he reiterates

“Spurs are a good side – but we have the quality.”

He states that part of their plan against Spurs is to stop Harry Kane.

“To keep him quiet yes. We have no fear. We are focused on nullifying their strong points.”

The French boss however describes Mauricio Pochettino as one of the best managers around.

He hails: “He is a good manager. He has all the ingredients to go a long way.

“It’s very hard for me to predict what will happen in his career. He will be a manager for a long time.”

On who is the best North London club presently, Wenger states: “We will see at the end of the season. Support the team for 90 minutes. We won the FA Cup and finished with 75 points.”

And on the injury front, Wenger confirms that Olivier Giroud is out injured while Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck could feature.

“Giroud picked up an injury, I don’t think he will be available. It’s short term, we have to assess him on Monday.

“Mustafi will have a final check tomorrow, Welbeck as well.

“I will make decisions on them tomorrow.”

And on what he thinks about long-term injury absentee Santi Cazorla: “It is the worst injury I’ve known.

“It’s gone from worse to worse. I know how much Santi loves to play football.

“I wish (he returns in January). He tries to practice. I hope he comes back in January.

“I hope that you are wrong (that he might not play again).”

