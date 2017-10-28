Wenger Unhappy With Arsenal Defence Despite Win Over Swansea

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that his side looked nervy in defence despite their 2-1 win over Swansea on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Goals from Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey secured the win for Arsenal after Swansea had taken a shock lead.

“Our pace wasn’t sharp enough in the first half, we did not penetrate enough and we had to up the tempo. The second half was much better. The players were conscious of it and knew we had to play at a higher pace,” Wenger said in his post-match interview.

“Defensively we looked a bit insecure in the first half – we could have conceded a second which would have made it difficult. But we were better in the second half.”

He also reacted to Kolasinac’s goal and his assist for the winner.

“I liked his game today, he had a good finish on the goal and some good combinations on the left, leading to the assist for the second.

“Once he scored the confidence grew and he became more and more dangerous.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.