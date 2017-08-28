West Brom Reject Leicester’s £23m Improved Bid For Evans

Ahead of Thursday’s summer transfer deadline day, Leicester City have had £23m improved bid for West Brom defender Jonny Evans rejected by the Hawthorns.

According to BBC Sports, Leicester City earlier had a £10m bid for the former Manchester United player rejected but have followed it up with a second offer which West Brom still turned down insisting it’s below their valuation.

Howbeit that West Brom are still battling for form in the news season,

West Bromwich Albion also earlier rejected two bids from Manchester City including a £18m for the former Manchester United striker.

Manchester City want to sell France defender Eliaquim Mangala to create space for a new signing .

Evans was conspicuously missing in West Brom’s squad that drew 1-1 with Stoke City in a Premier League game played On Sunday at The Hawthorns he was on international duty for Northern Ireland squad in their Friday’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

He has made more than 200 Premier League appearances for Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.