Iheanacho made his second start in six games since joining Leicester in the summer but struggled to make a positive impact before going off in the 74th minute.Prior to joining Leicester, it was reported that West Ham were front runners to sign Iheanacho, making a £20 million bid for the Nigerian’s services.

They were however beaten to his signature by Leicester who paid Manchester City £25 million for him, with a £50 million buy-back clause.

But since joining the Foxes,Kelechi Iheanacho is yet to replicate the same form that endeared him to many clubs.

According to hitc.com, following his unimpressive performance some West Ham fans tok to their Twitter handles to thank Slaven Bilic for pulling out of the deal to sign Iheanacho.

A poster, Cresswells Magic Hat @Cressysmagichat, wrote: “I know he’s not up to speed, but Iheanacho looks average for Leicester. Did we dodge a bullet or will he do the business eventually?”

Another West Ham fan with the username Riley @MajesticMasuaku wrote: “Pretty happy we didn’t sign Iheanacho.”

Irons @SilkyLanzini praised Slaven Bilic for not rushing to sign Iheanacho.

“Fair play to slav for not panic buying Iheanacho… been shit for Leicester.”

Rob Rose @RobRose42 said: “Iheanacho , remember him, everyone went mad when bilic didn’t want him, turned out to be spot on. Done nothing at Leicester.”

Thomas smalley @Tombythethames added: “Remember when people were fuming we didn’t spend 25 mil on Iheanacho or sign Renato Sanches… credit where it’s due for Slav?”