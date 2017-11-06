Premier League club West Ham have announced the sacking of Slaven Bilic following the club’s recent poor run.

The London club made the announcement on their official website on Monday.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “West Ham United can confirm that Slaven Bilic has today left his position with the Club.

“The Chairmen and board of West Ham United would like to place on record their thanks and gratitude to Slaven and his team for their services over the past two-and-a-half years, but believe a change is now necessary in order for the Club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition.

“West Ham United can confirm that Bilic’s coaching assistants Nikola Jurcevic, Edin Terzic, Julian Dicks and Miljenko Rak have also left the Club with immediate effect.

“The Club’s search for a new manager to take West Ham United forward is underway and an announcement regarding Bilic’s successor is expected to be made over the coming days.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and Everton boss David Moyes is being touted to take over from Bilic.

West Ham currently sit third bottom in the Premier League with nine points from 11 games.

They have won just twice this season losing six games and three draws.

He becomes the fourth manage to be sacked after Ronald Koeman, Frank De Boer and Craig Shakespeare.

