West Ham Stun Tottenham To Advance In Carabao Cup

West Ham recorded a famous ccomeback win in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, coming from two goals down to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Wembley stadium and qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli had handed Tottenham a 2-0 lead after 38 minutes but a brace from Andre Ayew levelled scores for West Ham before Angelo Ogbonna sealed the win for the Hammers who have been struggling so far this season.

West Ham made the worst possible start to the game by conceding a sixth minute goal as Sissoko calmly slotted the ball past Adrian before Alli scored thanks to a deflection from Declan Rice.

In the second half, Ghana forward Ayew pulled one back for West Ham with a simple tap in after Michel Vorm had spilled Edmilson Fernandes’ ball from a corner.

Ayew then brought his team back on level terms after Spurs failed to clear their lines.

Alli almost restored Spurs lead with a firm volley from eight yards out, but Adrian did well to save.

The Hammers took the elead for the first time in the encounter when a corner kick was met at the front post by Ogbonna, who timed his run to perfection to guide to ball across Vorm and into the far corner.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.