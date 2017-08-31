Why Indomitable Lions Will Beat Super Eagles In Uyo – Cameroonian Journalist

By Kayode Ogundare (pix: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

A Cameroonian journalist Wiliam Tchango has run the rule over Nigeria’s Super Eagles as well as the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and is of the opinion that the Lions have a slight edge over their Nigerian counterparts.

In an exclusive chat with completesportsnigeria.com in Uyo, Tchango reckons that the Nigeria is blessed with a lot of quality players but that Cameroon has a better team and therefore are likely going to carry the day.

“Nigeria have world class players like Victor Moses, Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi and the midfielder in Leicester City (Wilfred Ndidi). So many players you have with very good quality. But Cameroun are stronger as a team. They will come here hoping to surprise your team in front of your fans. We won the AFCON with average players but they have matured into a good team. They have a point to prove to Africans that they deserve to be African champions and they will do that by qualifying for the World Cup,” the staff of www.cameroon-info.net said on Wednesday.

Tchango also claimed that Nigeria will be lucky to get a draw because the Lions have had more time together as a team and are likely going to be more cohesive.

He continued: “I think it will be a very interesting match. It is important for both teams because Nigeria, as the group leaders want to win so they can maintain their lead while Cameroon also want to win so that they can cut the lead down to one point before the return leg. Cameroon will come with the motive of winning the game even though they know it will be a difficult game.”

Finally, he predicted that Cameroon’s worst result in Uyo will be a draw because of their technical superiority.

“I predict that if Nigeria plays well enough they can get a point from the game. I think Cameroun’s worst result from this game will be a draw. I expect us to win outrightly,” he said.

Both sides are scheduled to meet again in the reverse fixture on the 4th of September in Yaounde.