Why Manchester City Are Going To Be Hard To Stop This Season

Manchester City have made an impressive start to their 2017/18 Premier League campaign as they have blown away a number of their opponents in impressive style so far which puts them on track to break Chelsea’s record of 103 goals in one season.

Pep Guardiola made several changes this summer to ensure his squad has more quality and depth and that investment appears to be paying off. The biggest weakness City had last season was their backline and goalkeeper. Ederson has arrived Benfica and looks solid between the sticks. He saved a penalty in the Champions League recently against Napoli in their 2-1 win, while the little he has had to go do in the Premier League, he has done well.

One of the most notable improvements City have made this season is the amount so of energy at full-back/wing-back. Kyle Walker was signed from Tottenham and has settled in quickly. The England defender has the legs to support in the final third of the pitch and is still be able to perform his defensive duties when his side don’t have the ball.

The biggest shining star from City’s impressive squad this season has been Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is playing the best football of his career and is arguably the best player in the Premier League at the moment. The City midfielder has been consistently dissecting defences which is pinpoint passing and has just been so difficult to stop. Indeed, De Bruyne is amongst https://www.whoscored.com‘s most highly-rated performers in world football this season.

Following the international break, the bookmakers reacted to City’s fast start in the Premier League by slashing their odds to the title. Manchester United are their nearest challengers in the table despite dropping points at Anfield, while defending champions Chelsea are a little way off the pace following their shock defeat to Crystal Palace.

City aren’t, therefore, a popular bet to win the title given their perceived lack of value. Bettors interested in backing Manchester City would be better advised to explore their markets in the Champions League, where they are considered serious contenders and represent a solid option for use of a sign up offer at http://www.freebets.co.uk/betfred/. Bookies will be hoping City continue their underachievement in Europe, where statistics courtesy of http://www.foxsports.com suggest their key players are guilty of underperforming.

City have one of the strongest squads in Europe therefore if they do get hit with or two injuries over the next few months, they are well equipped to continue getting results. It would also be no surprise to see Guardiola splash the cash once the January transfer window opens, especially if he feels he is a little short in a certain area. The odds on City winning the Premier League are likely to shorten again if they sign a couple of marquee players.

Ultimately the goal for Guardiola at Manchester City is to win Premier League and Champions League titles, nothing else will be good enough. The Spaniard took a lot of stick last season for how his side underperformed, however, the club remain patient with him and it now looks like they are being rewarded for giving their manager time as they are on track for a very successful campaign in all competitions.

