Wikki Tourist Sign 18 New Players For New NPFL Season!

Adeboye Amosu: Wikki Tourists have announced the signing of 18 new players ahead of the new Nigeria Professional Football League season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Top on the list of the new signings is former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles defender Mustapha Abdullahi who was signed from Sports Light Football Club.

The quintet of Zakka Bala, Nafiu Kabuga, Muktari Ali Kwura, Nura Ibrahim and Pius Ibrahim also joined the Bauchi Elephants from Kano Pillars.

Other new singings are China Ndukwu (Plateau United), Onuoha Chukwujekwu (Remo Stars), Gabriel Jeremiah (Niger Tornadoes), Joseph Ujah (Lobi Stars) and Samuel Kalu (Zoo United).

Joshua Abah (Jigawa Golden Stars), Emmanuel Agwu (Tonnal SC, Japan),Abubakar Umar(Abia Warriors), Emeka Onyia (Jet FC), Abdulwahab Bidemi(Katsina United), Fasomni Olaniyi (Sunshine Stars) and Chibundu Ama from Jaya Rock FC completed the name of the new singings.

Wikki Tourists are trying to rebuild their squad following a disappointing campaign last term.