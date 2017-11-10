Wikki Tourist Sign 18 New Players For New NPFL Season!

3

Wikki Tourist Sign 18 New Players For New NPFL Season!

Adeboye Amosu:  Wikki Tourists have announced the signing of 18  new players ahead of the new Nigeria Professional Football League season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Top on the list of the new signings is former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles defender Mustapha Abdullahi who was signed from Sports Light Football Club.
The quintet of Zakka Bala, Nafiu Kabuga, Muktari Ali Kwura, Nura Ibrahim and Pius Ibrahim  also joined the Bauchi Elephants from Kano Pillars.
Other new singings are China Ndukwu (Plateau United), Onuoha Chukwujekwu (Remo Stars),  Gabriel Jeremiah (Niger Tornadoes), Joseph Ujah (Lobi Stars) and Samuel Kalu (Zoo United).
Joshua Abah (Jigawa Golden Stars), Emmanuel Agwu (Tonnal SC, Japan),Abubakar Umar(Abia Warriors), Emeka Onyia (Jet FC), Abdulwahab Bidemi(Katsina United), Fasomni Olaniyi (Sunshine Stars) and Chibundu Ama from Jaya Rock FC completed the name of the new singings.
Wikki Tourists are trying to rebuild their squad following a disappointing campaign last term.
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. NPFL: Plateau Extend Lead Despite Home Draw, Enyimba Thrash Wikki, 3SC Hold El-Kanemi
  2. LMC Order Abandoned Gombe Vs Wikki NPFL Match Replayed
  3. NPFL: Wikki Beat Gombe To Avoid Drop, Confirm 3SC Relegation
  4. Akwa United Sign Six New Players
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • Adewunmi Shegeli 2 hours

    Price?

    Reply
  • Oluwatosin Ebenezer Adedotun 2 hours

    lolz that was rather recruiting not signing……..

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *