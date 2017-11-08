Wilder Boasts Again: I’m Ready To Fight And Dethrone Joshua In 2018; Not 2019, Not 2020

By Hanifat Mustapha: The WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder‎, has posted a new video on his instagram page, boasting that he is ready to dethrone Anthony Joshua in 2018, and challenges the WBA and IBF World Heavyweight boxing champion to hasten the negotiation over a title unification bout.

“Anthony Joshua you know I’m coming for you. No need to talk about 2019 or 2020. 2018 is what you should be worried about,” Wild throws down the gauntlet in the video.

“You said if the people want it then you want it. Well, the people want it. Do you? Or do y’all have some hidden agendas? Are y’all hiding anything?”

“We’re on it so either fight or shut up. Your promoter has talked so much. He says you’re gonna knock me out in three rounds? Let’s see it.

“I’m ready to dethrone you, I will be heavyweight champion of the world, I will defeat you. Are you up for the challenge?”

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title in Brooklyn after defeating Bermane Stiverne in the first round and sights a huge show down with Anthony Joshua who retained his WBA and IBF titles against Carlos Takam in October.

