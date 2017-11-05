Wilder ‘Declares War’ On Joshua After Brutal Knockout Of Stiverne

Deontay Wilder has called out fellow world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after the American defeated Germane Stiverne on Saturday night.

American Wilder retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title with a first round knockout of Stiverne, knocking Stiverne down with a fierce right before flooring him again to knock him out.

“I know I am the best. Are you up for the test?,” Wilder said in his post-bout interview, referring to Nigerian-born British World Boxing Assosiation and International Boxing Federation heavyweight champion Joshua.

“I’ve been waiting on that fight for a long time now. I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge?”

Wilder, who has an intimidating unbeaten record of 39 straight wins, 38 via knockout, added: “They are trying to give me a peasant in Dillian Whyte. A king doesn’t chase the peasants. A king takes kings. I want Joshua. If he doesn’t give me the fight we have other plans.

“The world wants Joshua, the world wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby. No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don’t wait. Let’s see who is the best.”

Wilder, 32, was taken the full distance for the only time in his career when he beat Stiverne on points to claim the WBC belt in January 2015.

Joshua, 28, has won all his 20 fights via knockout, including a defining victory over Wladimir Klitscko earlier this year.

