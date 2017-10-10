Wilder: Joshua Must Learn How To Talk Like A Champion

World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has aimed another verbal tirade at Nigerian-born British world champion Anthony Joshua ahead of a potential heavyweight blockbuster.

American Wilder, 31, had claimed in a video on Twitter that Joshua was not physically, mentally or emotionally ready for the challenge.

Joshua had earlier labelled Wilder ‘Beyonce’ in his recent interview with Sky Sports which did not go down well with the American, who will defend his WBC heavyweight belt against Bermane Stiverne next month.

“Bro, like what the f*** Anthony Joshua? You’re going to soon be ramming your jab down my throat?” Wilder swore in the video.

“To be honest, this don’t sound too good unless it’s some next level ish.

“I guess I’ll have to soon you and teach you how a champion supposed to talk — so when they hear you, they shall also feel you.

“Next time I’d rather hear how you gonna knock my ass out.”