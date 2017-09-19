Winner Collects Cash Prize In Complete Sports’ Predict And Win Competition

Egbu Chijioke John, one if the readers on completesportsnigeria.com who correctly predicted the outcome of last Sunday’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge has collected his N5000 cash prize.

Egbu, who came around to the corporate head office of Complete Sports in Lagos on Tuesday, was presented his prize by our Front-Desk Executive Mrs Esther Omowunmi and he expressed his happiness at the transparency of the competition.

He, alongside Olorunniyi Taiwo, correctly predicted the 0-0 scoreline of the London Derby in which Chelsea’s David Luiz was sent off.

Complete Sports Predict and Win Competition is another way of engaging with readers of completesportsnigeria.com and to ensure maximum satisfactory user-experience of the website.

A total of N25000 is available for five winners who correctly predicted the result of our Match of the Week on each matchday.