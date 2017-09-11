You have learned that if you are a good boy, than you are a loser. You have been told that women are attracted only to bad boys. You have been as well told that you need to go to barber shop and dress ‘haut couture’ in order to draw attention of a girl. You can find it anywhere on the internet, but does it mean it’s true?

While all the articles on internet will state the opposite, women generally prefer men who are not that attractive. Check out the following list of reasons why women prefer less attractive men.

This opinion was received from the experts of the best dating site in Europe BridesBay.com

Less Attractive Men are Less Fixated on their Looks

While women may like men who prefer taking care of themselves, women don’t like observing the process as well as they don’t like to participate in conversations about their man’s hairdresser or how much time he spent in the shopping mall looking for his new pair of jeans. Less attractive men lack self-centred qualities. They don’t talk about their clothes and they don’t talk about their hair, thus providing women with the possibility to be centre of their attention.

Less Attractive Men Don’t Look Around

Good looking boys have wondering eyes, as they are constantly seeking the possible plan B. If a girl break up with an attractive men, they don’t suffer for too long, as it’s easy for them to find the substitute quite soon. Of course, women don’t like feeling like they are not the centre of man’s life. Less attractive men, on the other hand, don’t look around that much. They like sticking with one girl and make her feel like she’s a real princess and mean everything to them.

Less Attractive Men Know How to Treat a Woman

No matter how women may like attractive men, they can never top them in their lives. Attractive men like carrying for themselves, rather than treating their ladies properly. Attractive men prefer building relationships the way, which is most convenient and more comfortable for them, rather than for women. Less attractive men, on the other hand, really know how to treat their women. A less attractive man sees his lady as one in a million, and that’s the attitude that women root for.

Less Attractive Men Have Better Personalities

Attractive men often turn out to be an empty book with a beautiful cover. Also, they often turn out to be mean and egocentric. Moreover, quite often there is nothing to talk about with handsome men. Less attractive men, on the other hand, often prove to be quite smart and you can discuss different topics – from favourite movies to history and politics – with them. Nice picture is great, but it’s nothing more than just a nice picture.

Less Attractive Men are Happy With Their Women

When in relationships with a very attractive man, sooner or later a girl may hear criticism concerning her appearance. An attractive man can say that she’s not good enough for him and she needs to try hard to correspond him. On a contrary, less attractive men like their women they way they are. For a less attractive man, his woman is the most beautiful in the world. That’s why women prefer them.