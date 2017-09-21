By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles left-back Stanley Amuzie is yet to make his much-awaited debut for his new Swiss League side FC Lugano because he has yet to procure his work permit, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Amuzie joined FC Lugano on a season loan deal from Italian side Sampdoria. He will play no part in their clash against Sion on Thursday due the work permit issue.

The former Nigeria U-23 defender has continued to shine in training for the Swiss club, and could be named in the squad for their weekend’s clash with Grasshoppers.

Read Also: Amuzie Completes Loan Switch To FC Lugano From Sampdoria

“My registration isn’t ready yet, I’m still waiting for my work permit,” Amuzie told Completesportsnigeria.com.

FC Lugano are sixth on the table with eight points from seven matches.

Amuzie made his debut for the Super Eagles against Egypt in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in 2016 in Kaduna.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.