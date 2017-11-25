World Cup Draw: Echiejile Says No Cause For Alarm – ‘Eagles Can Take On Any Top Team’

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles and Sivasspor of Turkey left-wing-back, Elderson Echiejile, is confident that the current Nigeria team will hold its own against any team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and urges Nigerians not to worry over the outcome of December 1 draw in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The draw for the 2018 World Cup will hold on the 1st December at the State Kremlin Palace in Russia.

“We are not afraid of anyone, any team,” Echiejile told Completesportsnigeria.com during an exclusive chat‎

“We just want to keep our preparation in top form, play quality friendly games and we will be ready for any team we get in our group come Friday December 1.”

Echiejile, who has represented top European football clubs in France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and now Turkey, says he’s not worried over the possibility of facing any big team at the World Cup, insisting that the Super Eagles will soar high against any team pitted against them for the FIFA Mundial in Russia.

“This could be our time, Right now, we have things going well with the team, so we are not afraid of anyone.”

“The win against Argentina shows the quality in the team, and that is enough motivation for everyone out there that we also can hold our own against the highly rated teams at the World Cup without fear or jittery.”

Echiejile missed the dead rubber World cup qualifier between Nigeria and Algeria in Constantine and the international friendly game against La Albiceleste of Argentina alongside other first team regulars like Ogenyi Onazi, Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon and Victor Moses.

The loanee defender from AS-Monaco has regained his fitness following a muscle injury, and is available for selection in Sivasspor weekend’s game at home to Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

