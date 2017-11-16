World Cup Draw: Super Eagles Can Shock Big Teams In Russia – Amuneke

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria must be ready to face the best teams in the world at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amuneke, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Pot 4 ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw billed for Friday, December 1 in Russia and Amuneke believes the team can show their class if they brace themselves for the challenges which come with playing at the biggest stage like the FIFA World Cup.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage for any team or player to show their prowess and the Super Eagles should not be cowed about the prospect of beating the top teams,” Amuneke, who is the new coach of Al Khartoum Watani of Sudan, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Obviously, nobody gave the team (Super Eagles) a chance to beat Argentina in Tuesday’s international friendly but we all saw how they rattled Argentina. They must be prepared for tougher and better teams than the Argentines in Russia.

“If our team can be a bit dynamic and less predictable like they were against Argentina then we stand a chance of shocking these so-called big teams.

“The draw is just two weeks away and who says we cannot be lucky as well getting teams that are of equal strength to Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles maybe pooled alongside one of the top ranked teams in the world from Pot 1, Pot 2 and Pot 3 during the draw on December 1.

