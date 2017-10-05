Oh, who says he/she doesn’t know what is going to happen? You, dear reader? Com’on! Of course, you know what is going to happen. The Super Eagles are going to beat the Zambians and qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals. THAT is what is going to happen, in sha Allah!

It’s a very long time that I have felt this bullish about our national football team. As recently as late August/early September this year when we faced Cameroun in that dramatic World Cup qualifying double-header, I wasn’t this confident about our team. In fact, I declared the Eagles as the underdogs against the Indomitable Lions only for them to stun everybody with a comprehensive home victory and an impressive away draw.

But the situation and the circumstances are different against Zambia. The Eagles cannot hide from the fact that they’re the overwhelming favourites this time around. We all EXPECT them to win!

That’s not saying the Zambians will be pushovers, however. Any African team that beats powerhouse Algeria home and away like the Zambians have done deserves respect. But, to be frank, the Eagles are a class above the East Africans.

Since coach Gernot Rohr took over, the Eagles have discovered a new spirit and new confidence. If we have great expectations of them now, it is because of the way they have played so far in this World Cup qualifying race.

However, one real danger that I fear is complacency. Quite often, the Eagles have pleasantly surprised us when they were written off and have disappointed when expectation was high. There’s always a likelihood of a repeat but, thankfully, I can’t see any signs of that happening against Zambia. I have observed the team closely and read many interviews by Rohr and his players. The message I get is that they all seem very focused on the task at hand. They know that the Zambians are coming for a fight and they are ready for them.

A Tweet by left-back Elderson Ehiejile (@Elderson) in symptomatic: “Only one thing on my mind: #NGAZAM.” It was accompanied by a photograph of the player, looking serious and determined.

Another possible danger is what Nigerian Olympian athlete Enefiok Udo-Obong describes as the “psychological stress and pressure that all footballers and sportsmen feel when they are on the verge of accomplishment.” Being just one win away from grabbing the ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Eagles could suffer from this type of psychological pressure. But I expect them to overcome that with the experience of captain Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Ogenyi Onazi who have all been to a World Cup before and know how to deal with such situations.

So, Nigeria ticks all the right boxes ahead of Zambia. History is on our side as we have recorded more wins against them including beating them 2-1 in Ndola in the first leg of this tie; we lead them by three points and a healthy goal difference in our World Cup qualifying group; we are playing at home; we have the better players who are hungry to secure the World Cup ticket; we have more experience at this level; and we have a coach, Gernot Rohr, who I consider to be our “star player” because of his tactical nous.

Nigeria has all the necessary ammunition to silence Zambia’s pre-match boasts on Saturday . My prayer is for mother luck to also be on our side.

See you in Russia 2018!