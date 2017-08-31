World Cup Qualifiers: Lemar With Brace , Mbappe Scores As France Maul Holland

France defeated ten-man Holland 4-0 Thursday night at the Stade de France in a vital qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

It took just 14 minutes for Les Blues to go ahead courtesy of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann while the duo of Thomas Lemar (brace) and Kylian Mbappe also got on the scoreaheet for their first international goals.

Lemar who was a transfer target of several clubs across Europe especially in England delivered some promising crosses while Chelsea’s Kante had his 60th minute shot from close range blocked.

Kevin Strootman was handed his second yellow card for a bag tackle on Griezmann soon afterwards.

Arjen Robben’s 68th minute close header was cleared by a Samuel Umtiti.

Lemar then produced a great volley to score the second goal of the night in the 73rd minute after a clumsy clearance from a Dutch defender. He also scored from close range as he went for the same ball with Alexandre Lacazette.

Mbappe who on Thursday sealed a loan move to PSG replaced Olivier Giroud with fifteen minutes to the end of the game.